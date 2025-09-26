Previous
Bella the cat (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3845

Bella the cat (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of one of our cats we had called Bella
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact