A vulture (acrylic painting) by stuart46
A vulture (acrylic painting)

Another on of my acrylic paintings this one is of a vulture taken from a photo I took at the owl sanctuary in a Ebbw Vale a few years ago.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
