Previous
The starling (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3848

The starling (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings this one is of one of the most common of garden birds the starling
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact