Photo 3851
The sheep(acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings this one is down on the farm, one of my favourite farmyard animals the sheep.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
2nd October 2025 2:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
sheep
,
hobby
