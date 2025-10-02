Previous
The sheep(acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3851

The sheep(acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings this one is down on the farm, one of my favourite farmyard animals the sheep.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact