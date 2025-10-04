Sign up
Photo 3853
Snowy mountain (acrylic painting)
This is my latest acrylic painting, this one is of a snowy mountain scene.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
4th October 2025 2:32am
snow
,
mountain
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
