Flamingo (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3855

Flamingo (acrylic painting)

This is my latest acrylic painting, of a big colourful bird the flamingo standing in water.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
