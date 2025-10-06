Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3855
Flamingo (acrylic painting)
This is my latest acrylic painting, of a big colourful bird the flamingo standing in water.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3855
photos
18
followers
13
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2025 3:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
flamingo
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close