House in the woods (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3856

House in the woods (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings this one is of. House in the woods
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
