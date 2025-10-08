Sign up
Photo 3857
Sunrise (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting I done from a photo I took earlier this year in the morning of a sunrise.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
sunrise
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
