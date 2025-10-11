Sign up
Photo 3860
Kangaroo (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of an animal native to Australia the kangaroo
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
animal
art
painting
acrylic
hobby
kangaroo
