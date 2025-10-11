Previous
Kangaroo (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Kangaroo (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of an animal native to Australia the kangaroo
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
