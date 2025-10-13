Previous
Swan (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Swan (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the head and neck of a mute swan
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
