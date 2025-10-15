Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3864
The Coot (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a coot. Coots are medium-sized water birds that are members of the rail family
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
coot
