Koi carp (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Another of my acrylic paintings, this was done from a photo I took of koi carp in a garden centre.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
