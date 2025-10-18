Sign up
Previous
Photo 3867
Koi carp (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this was done from a photo I took of koi carp in a garden centre.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
fish
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
koicarp
