Photo 3868
Lighthouse (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting is of a lighthouse in silhouette on the cliffs at dawn.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
art
painting
acrylic
lighthouse
hobby
