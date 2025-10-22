Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3871
Caerphilly Castle (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of one of the finest castles in wales, Caerphilly castle with its famous leaning tower,
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3871
photos
18
followers
13
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd October 2025 6:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close