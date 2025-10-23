Previous
Castle Coch (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3872

Castle Coch (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of one of the fairy tale castle in wales, “Castle Coch”near Caerphilly.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact