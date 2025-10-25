Previous
Lynch gate (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3874

Lynch gate (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one was done from a photo I took of a village church’s lynch gate.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
