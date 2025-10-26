Sign up
Photo 3875
Butterflies (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of two butterflies on a leaf.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
butterflies
,
hobby
