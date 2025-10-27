Previous
The lion (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3876

The lion (acrylic painting)

One of my latest acrylic paintings, this one is of the Kings of the jungle the Lion
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
