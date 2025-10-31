Previous
Giant panda (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Giant panda (acrylic painting)

One of my latest acrylic paintings this one is of the giant panda.
31st October 2025

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
