Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3881
Cockerel (acrylic painting)
One of my latest acrylic paintings this one is of the cockerel a male chicken a farm yard animal
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3881
photos
18
followers
13
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
1st November 2025 4:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
cockerel
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close