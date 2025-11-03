Previous
The shark (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3883

The shark (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of one of the dangers of the deep the shark.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
