Water lily (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Water lily (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, tho one is of a flower you often see on a lake or pond, a water lily
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
