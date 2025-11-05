Sign up
Previous
Photo 3885
Tiger Lily (acrylic painting)
One of my acrylic paintin, this one is of a pretty flower from my garden the tiger lily
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3885
photos
18
followers
13
following
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
5th November 2025 5:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
