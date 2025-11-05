Previous
Tiger Lily (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Tiger Lily (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintin, this one is of a pretty flower from my garden the tiger lily
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
