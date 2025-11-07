Previous
Country house (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3887

Country house (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is from a photo I took when myself and two friends went for a weekly walk we saw this country home just of the road we were on behind a row of trees.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact