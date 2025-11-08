Previous
The tide (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3888

The tide (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the tide coming in at the beach.
8th November 2025

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
