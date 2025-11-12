Previous
The robin (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3892

The robin (acrylic painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of one of my favourite little birds the Robin.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
