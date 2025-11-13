Sign up
Photo 3893
Naked tree (acrylic painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings,this one is of a bare tree in a field at winter time.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
tree
art
painting
acrylic
hobby
