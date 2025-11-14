Previous
Eurasian hoopoe (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Eurasian hoopoe (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting was done from a photograph of the Eurasian hoopeo.
The Eurasian hoopoe is native to Europe, Asia and Africa. It is migratory in the northern part of its range.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
