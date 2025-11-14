Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3894
Eurasian hoopoe (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting was done from a photograph of the Eurasian hoopeo.
The Eurasian hoopoe is native to Europe, Asia and Africa. It is migratory in the northern part of its range.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2025 5:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
hoopoe
