Previous
Bella (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3896

Bella (acrylic painting)

Anther of my acrylic paintings this one is of Bella our beautiful little cat who died a couple of years ago and is still missed with her two brothers.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact