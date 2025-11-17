Sign up
Photo 3897
Woodpecker. (Acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of the pileated woodpecker
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3897
photos
18
followers
13
following
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2025 5:00am
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
woodpecker
