The horizon (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the horizon, the sky from the sea
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
