Clematis (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Clematis (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintin, this one is of our climbing flowers from my garden the clematis
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
