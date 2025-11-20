Sign up
Photo 3900
American falcon (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a bird of prey the American falcon
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
falcon
