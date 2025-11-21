Sign up
Previous
Photo 3901
The spoonbill (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a large wading bird, the (Roseate Spoonbill)
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2025 6:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
spoonbill
Leave a Comment
