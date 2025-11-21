Previous
The spoonbill (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3901

The spoonbill (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a large wading bird, the (Roseate Spoonbill)
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1068% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact