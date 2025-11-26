Previous
The goat (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3906

The goat (acrylic painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a popular farm animal the goat
26th November 2025

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
John Falconer ace
Nicely done
November 26th, 2025  
