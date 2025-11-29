Previous
Round house (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Round house (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings this one is of an unusual looking house it is a round house which I found on an early morning walk I use to do.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Dorothy ace
Very nice, great character.
November 29th, 2025  
