Previous
Photo 3909
Round house (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings this one is of an unusual looking house it is a round house which I found on an early morning walk I use to do.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
1
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
house
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
Dorothy
ace
Very nice, great character.
November 29th, 2025
