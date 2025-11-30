Sign up
Photo 3910
Under two Bridges (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is called under two bridges.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
art
painting
acrylic
hobby
bridges
