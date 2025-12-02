Previous
Scarlet ibis (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3912

Scarlet ibis (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, this one is of the scarlet Ibis,is an inhabitant of the tropical South Americas and parts of the Caribbean.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1071% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact