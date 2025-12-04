Previous
European bee-eater (acrylic painting) by stuart46
European bee-eater (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is the European bee-eater.
The European bee-eater (Merops apiaster) is a bird species in the bee-eater family, Meropidae.
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
