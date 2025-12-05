Sign up
Photo 3915
Exotic kingfisher (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting of a very colourful bird the tropical exotic kingfisher.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2025 5:12am
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
kingfisher
