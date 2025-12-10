Previous
White-headed robin (acrylic painting) by stuart46
White-headed robin (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting the white headed robin.
The white-headed robin-chat (Cossypha heinrichi) is a species of bird in the family Muscicapidae.[2] It is found in northern Angola and the western Democratic Republic of the Congo.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
