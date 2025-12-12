Previous
The fairway (acrylic painting) by stuart46
The fairway (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, anyone for golf one of the holes at the Celtic Manor Courses.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
