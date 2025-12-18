Previous
Chinese crested (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Chinese crested (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of my sons little dog the Chinese crested called pixie
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
