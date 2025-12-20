Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3930
Bird in flight (acrylic painting)
One of my acrylic paintings showing a bird in flight.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3930
photos
18
followers
13
following
1076% complete
View this month »
3923
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
20th December 2025 4:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close