The pansy (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3931

The pansy (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of one of the popular garden flowers the pansy
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
