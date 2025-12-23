Previous
Grey partridge (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3933

Grey partridge (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a grey partridge.
The grey partridge (Perdix perdix) is a bird in the pheasant family Phasianidae of the order Galliformes, gallinaceous birds. The scientific name is the Latin for "partridge".
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1077% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact