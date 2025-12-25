Previous
Santa and sleigh (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Santa and sleigh (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of a Christmas scene with Santa clause with his sleigh full of toys flying through the night across the moon to deliver them to the children
I wish all my friends out there a very Happy Christmas..
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
