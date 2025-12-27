Sign up
Photo 3937
Horse power (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings this one is of a single horse in a field.j
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
27th December 2025 5:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
horse
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
