Previous
Photo 3938
Country lane (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this was done from a photograph I took down a lane over the Nash road area of Newport.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Taken
28th December 2025 6:07am
tree
art
painting
acrylic
hobby
