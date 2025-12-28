Previous
Country lane (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3938

Country lane (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this was done from a photograph I took down a lane over the Nash road area of Newport.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

