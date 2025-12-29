Previous
Dolphins at sunset (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3939

Dolphins at sunset (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of two dolphins jumping in the ocean at sunset.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact